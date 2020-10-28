EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.93. Approximately 5,053,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,429,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

