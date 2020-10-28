Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

APHRIA INC-TS has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$24.75.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.84 million.

