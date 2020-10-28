Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SMBK stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

