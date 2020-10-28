Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $10.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.12. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.44 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,310.15 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,282.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,110.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

