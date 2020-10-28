Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $65.26 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

