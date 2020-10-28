Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

