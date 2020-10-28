Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heartland BancCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

HLAN stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $101.21.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.65.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

