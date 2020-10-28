Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.15.

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$19.32 on Monday. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

