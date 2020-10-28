Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.14). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($4.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($11.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.05) to ($7.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPR opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $873.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.62.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

