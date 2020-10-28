Etsy Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.32.

ETSY stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,993.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.