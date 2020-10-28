Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 3,455,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,719,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Specifically, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $740.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.91.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

