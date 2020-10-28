EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 915.4% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVIO opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. EVIO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

