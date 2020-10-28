Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.93. 656,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 319,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 153.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.