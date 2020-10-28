Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $19.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,168.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170,679 shares of company stock worth $147,419,361. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

