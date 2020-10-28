Exantas Capital (XAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. Exantas Capital has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

