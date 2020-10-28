Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 1,401,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,892,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of $58.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $307.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

