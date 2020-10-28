Exponent (EXPO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.25.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $165,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,551.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.