Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) dropped 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,710,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,360,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

