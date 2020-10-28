F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.26-2.38 EPS.

FFIV opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

