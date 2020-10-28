Facebook (FB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Facebook to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $283.29 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.44.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

