Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s share price fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. 605,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,564,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.