Federated Hermes (FHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FHI opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

