Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

