FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 950.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $274.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

