Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

