Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,723.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.