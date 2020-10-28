Financial Analysis: The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) vs. Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The Goldfield alerts:

This table compares The Goldfield and Dycom Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.62 $6.73 million N/A N/A Dycom Industries $3.34 billion 0.64 $57.22 million $2.27 29.74

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of The Goldfield shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldfield and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73% Dycom Industries 0.54% 8.12% 2.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Goldfield and Dycom Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A Dycom Industries 0 2 7 0 2.78

Dycom Industries has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.70%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats The Goldfield on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.