Financial Comparison: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOSSQ)

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners -16.85% 15.08% 4.02% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Partners has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GasLog Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 2 6 0 0 1.75 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

GasLog Partners presently has a consensus target price of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 87.98%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GasLog Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $378.69 million 0.45 -$34.77 million $1.82 1.91 Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

