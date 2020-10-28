Financial Comparison: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) vs. India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC)

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares India Globalization Capital and TE Connectivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 11.84 -$7.32 million N/A N/A TE Connectivity $13.45 billion 2.50 $1.84 billion $5.55 18.32

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Profitability

This table compares India Globalization Capital and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19% TE Connectivity -0.81% 15.06% 7.66%

Volatility & Risk

India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for India Globalization Capital and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TE Connectivity 0 3 10 0 2.77

TE Connectivity has a consensus price target of $104.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than India Globalization Capital.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats India Globalization Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, wires, and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

