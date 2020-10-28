FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. 614,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,003,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

