Firo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.72 Million (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $44.23 million and $9.72 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00029430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,386.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.70 or 0.02911097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.02012338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00428155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00978331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00441350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,147,243 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io.

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

