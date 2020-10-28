First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

First Bank stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

