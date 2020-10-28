First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 83.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

