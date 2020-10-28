First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Pacific stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

