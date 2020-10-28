First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, an increase of 1,039.5% from the September 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NYSE:FEI opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

