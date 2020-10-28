First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 1,490.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

