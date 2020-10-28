Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

