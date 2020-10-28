FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $239.14 and last traded at $241.21. Approximately 1,070,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 897,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.