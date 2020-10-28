Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FLXS opened at $29.83 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $229.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $83,650.00. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $58,750.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,046.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 82,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,689. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.