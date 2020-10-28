Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading Down 6.3%

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.55. 508,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 528,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul W. Hobby purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 42,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $107,771.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,405.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 244,630 shares of company stock valued at $580,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 68.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 94,968 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

