Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Trading Down 5.7%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares were down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 1,325,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,276,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flowserve by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 346.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 157.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 395,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.