Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, HSBC lowered Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.