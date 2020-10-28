Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.41. 2,178,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,999,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.74.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

