Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.15-1.40 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.06-0.12 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.62 million. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.48 million, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

FORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

