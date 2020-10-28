Fortinet (FTNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Fortinet has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.76-0.78 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.76-0.78 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.