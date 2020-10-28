Fortress Value Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FVAC)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,906 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,135% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.

FVAC stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Fortress Value Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

