Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:FSM opened at $7.23 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

