Forward Air (FWRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Forward Air has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.40-0.44 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.40-44 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

