Franchise Group (FRG) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of FRG stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $978.33 million, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.