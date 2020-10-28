Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BEN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

